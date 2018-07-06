Connect with us

China didn’t start the trade war but will finish it

“As long as the United States issues a so-called tariff list, China will take necessary measures to firmly protect its legitimate interests,”

11 mins ago

China has declared that if a trade war goes down between China and the United States, it won’t be at China’s volition or instigation, declaring that should it happen, it will be the fault of the Trump administration in Washington, D.C. The US has prepared a round of tariffs on Chinese imported goods worth some $34 billion to go into effect on July 6. At the same time, Beijing has prepared its response to the American action, and is set to respond with countermeasures of equal weight.

CGTN reports:

China will not fire the first shot in implementing tariffs on the United States, the Customs Tariff Commission of the China’s State Council announced on Wednesday.

“The Chinese government has reiterated its stance that it will not fire the first shot and will not preempt the United States’ move of imposing additional tariffs,” it said in a statement on the website of China’s Finance Ministry.

Washington has said it would implement tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind on the same day.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China was ready to act, though he did not confirm the start date for Chinese tariffs.

“China has already made preparations,” Lu told a daily news briefing.

“As long as the United States issues a so-called tariff list, China will take necessary measures to firmly protect its legitimate interests,” he added.

China’s yuan rose sharply against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank the People’s Bank of China assured markets it would keep the currency stable amid growing worries about trade friction, although stocks fell.

Since the day has come, and the American have chosen to move forward with their tariffs measures, they have started the largest trade conflict in recorded history. Headlines are likely to issue soon detailing Beijing’s response.

Austria and Germany debate migrant matters

Who is going to take them becomes the next big question

3 mins ago

July 6, 2018

Ahead of a meeting between the interior ministers of Austria, Italy, and Germany over how to handle the migration matter, Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer has embarked on a journey to Vienna to get the conversation going with the Austrians.

Seehofer has just come out of a batch of meetings with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel over migration, nearly costing her the unity of the governing coalition and her position. Merkel had also just emerged from a series of meetings with EU leaders over the same matter, in hopes of achieving both the security of her coalition as well as establishing some sort of ‘European solution’.

That ‘European solution’ was to make accepting migrants a voluntary thing for EU members, abolishing a quota system that had been in place to the objection of various member states, and the establishing of reception centers to better handle the flow of incoming migrants. To deal with secondary migration, the prospect of deferring migrants back to their first point of entry was positioned as a way of cutting down on the burden of some countries.

For countries that wish to no longer accommodate migrants, this is great news, now they no longer have to take in any more migrants, and they can ship out all the migrants that initially filed for asylum back to that location, meaning that they can deport them and thus make them someone else’s problem. This is Austria’s chief concern as they not only want to close down the mediterranean route, therefore stopping the flow of incoming migrants, but they also don’t want to take in migrants that Germany refuses.

Germany and Austria both agree that the Mediterranean migrant route needs to be closed off, but the matter of what to do with the migrants that they don’t want remains a problem, and that situation is where Germany and Austria are setting the framework for the upcoming meeting on how to implement these policies.

Deutsche Welle reports:

Horst Seehofer and Austria’s Sebastian Kurz want to close a key route for immigrants and refugees arriving from the Mediterranean. Representatives from Austria, Germany and Italy will discuss the plan next week.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer traveled to Austria on Thursday to discuss a common approach to dealing with an issue that has been vexing EU nations for the past three years: migration.

Although it was clear from the beginning that no final deal would be struck in Vienna, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his interior minister, Herbert Kickl, agreed that Austria could not be held responsible for immigrants and refugees denied entry to Germany after traveling to the alpine country via Greece or Italy.

Seehofer made that clear, declaring: “Neither now, nor in the future will we make Austria responsible for Italy and Greece’s obligations. That was not my intention today, nor will it be in the future.”

The men also stated their desire to close the so-called southern route as a means of limiting influx to northern Europe from the Mediterranean.

Go back to where you came from

A hardliner from Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), Seehofer has caused trouble of late for Chancellor Angela Merkel of late with his tough stance on immigration.

Chancellor Kurz had previously voiced concern for Seehofer’s plan to erect so-called transit centers at the German-Austrian border, the result of which could be large numbers of asylum seekers amassing in Austria.

Seehofer’s proposal, which has directly threatened Merkel’s ruling coalition, is to use the transit centers as a base from which to deport migrants back to the countries in which they first registered. Those migrants not registered will not be admitted into the camps but rather sent directly back to the border, meaning Austria.

That plan was agreed to in a compromise between the CDU and its CSU sister party late Monday night. However, its implementation is contingent upon approval by the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which is partnered with the CDU/CSU in Germany’s coalition government. The SPD voiced clear opposition to the idea during coalition talks as the new German government was being formed earlier this year and has reiterated that stance during the CDU/CSU inter-party wrangling of the past several weeks.

The result of such transit centers could be a domino effect in which Austria would be forced to close its border to Italy and Slovenia to keep migrants out of the country. Austrian Vice Chancellor Christian Strache (FPÖ) recently proclaimed that his government would, “Certainly not accept a solution that burdened Austria.”

Stopping the flow

The Vienna meetings were billed as a prelude to another meeting next week between the interior ministers of Austria, Germany and Italy in the Austrian town of Innsbruck. Kurz said the aim of the Innsbruck summit would be to, “establish measures to close the Mediterranean route.” He emphasized that migration to Europe along the southern route must be stopped.

The German interior minister acknowledged that Berlin has yet to reach any consensus agreements with EU countries that would be required to take back migrants denied asylum and that doing so would require, “difficult negotiations.” The level of difficulty was on display Thursday in Berlin when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban flatly rejected the idea that his country would be required to take back migrants from Germany while meeting with Chancellor Merkel.

This is one area that still threatens the unity of the bloc, even though the rules on taking in migrants have been loosened up Union wide, the matter of how to get rid of them without getting into a battle with other states over who is going to take them becomes the next big issue. This is why Italy needs to be brought into the picture, because Italy is oftentimes the first point of entry for many migrants, and therefore would be liable to assume the many migrants in Germany, Austria, or elsewhere which are currently host to those migrants which migrated to those countries after entering Europe through Italy.

Following Italy’s recent controversial election cycle, fears abounded that Italy could threaten the Union should it elect to withdraw therefrom over the migration matter, together with their ill disposition over certain economic matters. Now, even after the EU summit on the matter, the migrant issue could still provide that same threat, that is if other bloc members insist on deporting large numbers of their migrants back to Italy. Italy, however, has declared that it will not accept even one more and is even turning away vessels loaded with African migrants. Austria doesn’t want Germany’s migrants, and Italy certainly doesn’t want them, or any migrants from any other EU member, which raises the question on how Germany and Austria think they’re going to deport asylum seekers who aren’t yet registered for asylum in their countries?

Lavrov: Complete Iranian withdrawal from Syria unrealistic

Iran is a key part of the war on terror in Syria, and a major power in the region

5 hours ago

July 6, 2018

As the West and its key allies in the region, Israel and Saudi Arabia, insist upon Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has declared that such a demand is absolutely unrealistic, citing that Iran is a key part of the war on terror in Syria, and a major power in the region during a meeting with Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Moscow yesterday. The meeting focused on the Syrian settlement and de-escalation zone in Southwest Syria.

Mehr News Agency reports:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that it is an unrealistic call to ask for Iran’s complete pullout from Syria. The Russian diplomatic chief made the remark during a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow on Wednesday.

He described Iran as a bold regional player and an important powerful country of the region helping the war on terrorism in Syria.

Russia and Iran have provided crucial military support to Syrian legitimate government and the army of the war-torn country, helping them turn the tide in the war against terrorists financed by US and Saudi Arabia.

Also in the same meeting, Mr. Lavrov referred to the course of events in Syria and said “we primarily agreed to discuss today the progress in the Syrian settlement, with a special emphasis on the de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria.”

“We note the continuation of useful contacts between our military and the military of Jordan and the United States, within the framework of the joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone established in Amman,” highlighted the Russian top diplomat.

Israel has been clamouring for Iran’s withdrawal from Syria, even conducting military strikes against alleged Iranian forces inside Syrian territory. Meanwhile, Syrian forces have been liberating areas in southwest Syria within a de-escalation zone in response to aggression from terrorist forces within that zone which may have expected that they could act with impunity, perhaps assuming the support of the Americans, which never materialized. Syrian forces have been rapidly liberating numerous towns and villages in the area, freeing tens of thousands of civilians from the occupation of terrorist forces.

Israeli snipers wound scores of Palestinian women in Gaza protest

The actions of the IDF repeatedly demonstrate that the Western world’s feigned concern over human rights is paper thin

5 hours ago

July 6, 2018

Israeli gunfire has wounded over 134 Palestinians as thousands of women protested in the Great March of Return along the area of the Gaza Strip besieged by occupying forces. Since the protest began on March 30th, this was the first major women’s demonstration against the Israeli occupation and refusal of Palestinian’s rights to return to their homes, from which they were violently expelled in 1948.

The Palestine Chronicle reports:

At least 134 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire as thousands of Palestinian women demonstrated along the heavily fortified fence with Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip.


Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, said in a statement on Tuesday that media representatives covering the event were among those who were injured at the scene, east of the enclave.


The protest was the first mass women’s demonstration to take place in the strip since popular protests calling for Palestinians’ right of return began on March 30 in the strip.


Palestinians in the strip have taken part in the protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, calling for their right of return to the homes from which they were expelled from in 1948 during a violent ethnic cleansing campaign that forcibly expelled more than 750,000 Palestinians from their towns and villages


They have also been demonstrating against the Israeli-Egyptian land, sea and naval blockade that has been in place since 2006 when Hamas – the party governing the strip – came to power.

Women on Tuesday arrived in buses from across the port city, home to more than two million people, many accompanied by their children.


“I came to finish the march that my daughter had started,” Rim Abu Irmana said, waving a picture of her 15-year-old daughter, Wasal, who was killed by live Israeli ammunition on May 14 – the same day more than 60 other Palestinians were also killed.

May 14, which commemorated the 70 years since the Nakba, coincided with the controversial US embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Holding the hand of her young son, Irmana said:

“These demonstrations are peaceful. We are only defending our land and our rights.”


Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire.

Israeli Defense Forces are so scared that a group of women and children are going to attack them and overtake their country, that they felt compelled to open fire on them. The actions of the IDF repeatedly demonstrate that the Western world’s feigned concern over human rights is paper thin, and only applies when it is useful to foreign policy interests. If human rights had anything to do with the conscience of the West, they’d be bringing democracy and freedom to Israel and arming Palestinians to help protect themselves from Israeli aggression. But it seems to actually work the other way around, but without American boots. American bombs and bullets, however, are in plentiful supply and they are spreading lots of freedom from this life for many Palestinians, including women and children.

