Connect with us

Latest

News

Lavrov: Complete Iranian withdrawal from Syria unrealistic

Iran is a key part of the war on terror in Syria, and a major power in the region

Published

17 mins ago

on

7 Views

As the West and its key allies in the region, Israel and Saudi Arabia, insist upon Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has declared that such a demand is absolutely unrealistic, citing that Iran is a key part of the war on terror in Syria, and a major power in the region during a meeting with Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Moscow yesterday. The meeting focused on the Syrian settlement and de-escalation zone in Southwest Syria.

Mehr News Agency reports:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that it is an unrealistic call to ask for Iran’s complete pullout from Syria. The Russian diplomatic chief made the remark during a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow on Wednesday.

He described Iran as a bold regional player and an important powerful country of the region helping the war on terrorism in Syria.

Russia and Iran have provided crucial military support to Syrian legitimate government and the army of the war-torn country, helping them turn the tide in the war against terrorists financed by US and Saudi Arabia.

Also in the same meeting, Mr. Lavrov referred to the course of events in Syria and said “we primarily agreed to discuss today the progress in the Syrian settlement, with a special emphasis on the de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria.”

“We note the continuation of useful contacts between our military and the military of Jordan and the United States, within the framework of the joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone established in Amman,” highlighted the Russian top diplomat.

Israel has been clamouring for Iran’s withdrawal from Syria, even conducting military strikes against alleged Iranian forces inside Syrian territory. Meanwhile, Syrian forces have been liberating areas in southwest Syria within a de-escalation zone in response to aggression from terrorist forces within that zone which may have expected that they could act with impunity, perhaps assuming the support of the Americans, which never materialized. Syrian forces have been rapidly liberating numerous towns and villages in the area, freeing tens of thousands of civilians from the occupation of terrorist forces.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Israeli snipers wound scores of Palestinian women in Gaza protest

The actions of the IDF repeatedly demonstrate that the Western world’s feigned concern over human rights is paper thin

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 6, 2018

By

Israeli gunfire has wounded over 134 Palestinians as thousands of women protested in the Great March of Return along the area of the Gaza Strip besieged by occupying forces. Since the protest began on March 30th, this was the first major women’s demonstration against the Israeli occupation and refusal of Palestinian’s rights to return to their homes, from which they were violently expelled in 1948.

The Palestine Chronicle reports:

At least 134 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire as thousands of Palestinian women demonstrated along the heavily fortified fence with Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip.


Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, said in a statement on Tuesday that media representatives covering the event were among those who were injured at the scene, east of the enclave.


The protest was the first mass women’s demonstration to take place in the strip since popular protests calling for Palestinians’ right of return began on March 30 in the strip.


Palestinians in the strip have taken part in the protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, calling for their right of return to the homes from which they were expelled from in 1948 during a violent ethnic cleansing campaign that forcibly expelled more than 750,000 Palestinians from their towns and villages


They have also been demonstrating against the Israeli-Egyptian land, sea and naval blockade that has been in place since 2006 when Hamas – the party governing the strip – came to power.

Women on Tuesday arrived in buses from across the port city, home to more than two million people, many accompanied by their children.


“I came to finish the march that my daughter had started,” Rim Abu Irmana said, waving a picture of her 15-year-old daughter, Wasal, who was killed by live Israeli ammunition on May 14 – the same day more than 60 other Palestinians were also killed.

May 14, which commemorated the 70 years since the Nakba, coincided with the controversial US embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Holding the hand of her young son, Irmana said:

“These demonstrations are peaceful. We are only defending our land and our rights.”


Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire.

Israeli Defense Forces are so scared that a group of women and children are going to attack them and overtake their country, that they felt compelled to open fire on them. The actions of the IDF repeatedly demonstrate that the Western world’s feigned concern over human rights is paper thin, and only applies when it is useful to foreign policy interests. If human rights had anything to do with the conscience of the West, they’d be bringing democracy and freedom to Israel and arming Palestinians to help protect themselves from Israeli aggression. But it seems to actually work the other way around, but without American boots. American bombs and bullets, however, are in plentiful supply and they are spreading lots of freedom from this life for many Palestinians, including women and children.

Continue Reading

Latest

Europe to go it alone in trade war with US

That’s forcing a choice between the crumbling institutions of the West and the growing influence and prowess of the East

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 6, 2018

By

As the Trump administration ramps up its trade war with its allies and trade partners, some of them seem to be reluctant to admit this new reality, refusing the formation of an alliance to combat Trump’s economic warfare at the World Trade Organization (WTO). China has proposed a sort of alliance with the EU to oppose Trump’s tariffs measures before the WTO, whereas the EU is of the opinion that this is not a necessary step, hoping that the situation can still be defused through strategic diplomacy.

While both the EU and China have both slammed Trump’s tariffs and overall protectionist position, the EU simply doesn’t want to admit the reality that Washington’s position is that of waging economic warfare for its own unilateral benefit, therefore refusing to take a multilateral stand on the matter before the international trade dispute organization. The EU may side with China in complaining about the situation, but clearly doesn’t want to do anything about it in a joint fashion, perhaps because they are living in the fantasy world that Trump can be reasoned with on matters which he has already committed himself.

RT reports:

The European Union has turned down China’s proposal of co-operation against escalating US trade tariffs on European and Chinese goods.
China proposed launching joint action against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO), EU officials and diplomats told Reuters ahead of a Sino-European summit in Beijing on July 16-17.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He told the media that Beijing is ready to set out for the first time which sectors it can open to European investment at the annual summit.

According to EU officials, Chinese state media has promoted the message that the European Union is on China’s side, putting the bloc in a delicate position.

Chinese Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday that China and Europe “should resist trade protectionism hand in hand.”

“China and European countries are natural partners,” it said. “They firmly believe that free trade is a powerful engine for global economic growth.”

Rejecting the idea of partnership on the trade issue, one European diplomat said: “China wants the European Union to stand with Beijing against Washington, to take sides,” adding, “We won’t do it and we have told them that.”

Washington has hit Chinese and European goods with tariffs as part of President Trump’s attempt to narrow the US trade deficit with its trading partners. China has been the biggest target of Trump’s tariffs.

Last month, the White House announced that it would introduce the latest 25-percent duties on 818 items of Chinese imports worth $34 billion on July 6. Beijing said it has prepared reciprocal levies against American products, which will be introduced on the same day.

But this isn’t the only trade aspect with which the EU is presently in opposition with China. Some 16 different Central and Eastern European nations are interested in increasing trade and economic investment with Beijing. At the upcoming seventh 16+1 summit, 16 Eastern and Central European nations are to gather together to talk trade and investment. The Western EU nations, on the other hand, are committed to the perspective that China presents a threat to the political institutions of the West by using economic leverage to undermine and threaten the European Union.

However, if division is the problem, it would rather seem that forcing 11 of the 16 nations hoping to deepen business ties with China to choose between the bloc and China would be the centrifugal issue, rather than that of cooperation. That’s forcing a choice between the crumbling institutions of the West and the growing influence and prowess of the East, and it would be a mistake to hang onto a sinking Titanic instead to taking a place on a life raft. Furthermore, it demonstrates hypocrisy as several Western European countries, who have been in a mission to increase their business with Beijing, telling Eastern European members that they can’t do the same, meaning that the big boys in the bloc can do it, but the smaller ones can’t. Domestically, Europe wants to stifle its economic ties with China, perceiving China as a threat, while Internationally, they refuse cooperation with China on protecting their own trade rights in the fight against American led protectionism. Europe, therefore, appears want to fight this trade war alone, while dividing the loyalties of its own crew.

Continue Reading

Latest

Democrat Party Exodus: Millennial white men not welcome (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 44.
Alex Christoforou

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 5, 2018

By

Public demonization, identity politics, and forcing equality of outcome throughout society, is driving white male millennials away from the Democrat Party.

Young white men are increasingly turned off by the Democrats’ embrace of identity politics. An entire generation of voters has become disillusioned with what was once considered an inclusive, working class left, and has now morphed into a social media lynch mob obsessed with the destruction of “The Patriarchy” and “toxic masculinity”.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou unpack the reasons behind a millennial white male exodus away from the establishment left, and towards Trumpism on the right or progressive ideology thought on the left. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Spiked

A hock poll by Reuters/Ipsos reveals that the Democrats are shedding millennial votes, with support dropping by nine percentage points since 2016. This shift is most pronounced among white millennial men, who now favour Republicans over Democrats by 11 percentage points. In 2016, Democrats led Republicans in this group by 12 percentage points. There has been a staggering swing of 23 percentage points in just two years.

The poll shatters a number of widely held assumptions. Firstly, that young people are naturally drawn to the Democrats. Secondly, that the chaos and incompetence of Donald Trump’s rule are enough to turn voters blue. While two thirds of those polled dislike Trump, that distaste does not translate into either a rejection of the GOP as a whole or into support for the Democrats.

Democrats are clearly yet to come to terms with their defeat in the 2016 presidential election. Since then, the party has devoted a great deal of energy to pushing allegations of Russian meddling – a story of little interest to ordinary voters, who have long since accepted the outcome of a fair and free election. Similarly, baseless and shrill accusations that Trump is a fascist have clearly been ineffective in drumming up support for an alternative. Opposition to Trump is one thing, but most voters are none the wiser as to what the Democrats actually stand for.

But while the Democrats may be uninspiring to millennials as a whole, the party is actively alienating young, white men. Today’s identity politics is impossible for millennials to avoid, whether they are confronted with it on campus or through clickbait comment pieces. In the identitarian worldview, ‘white men’ are responsible for all the world’s woes – the phrases ‘white people’ and ‘white men’ are practically shorthand for evil. Listicles reveal the ‘37 things white people need to stop ruining in 2018’, magazines declare that ‘white men must be stopped’, while even respectable outlets like the Washington Post ask ‘why can’t we hate white men?’.

But rather than reject the divisive politics of identity, the Democratic establishment and its cheerleaders have embraced it. During the election, Hillary Clinton namechecked and explicitly targeted a number of demographic groups. At the same time, her team told the media they were confident they could win without the support of white men. Many commentators agreed. ‘Hillary Clinton doesn’t need white men’, insisted the Washington Post – supposedly because they make up a declining share of the electorate and can therefore be ignored. Of course, we all know what the result was – white voters were crucial to Trump’s election upset. Nevertheless, liberal commentators are still urging the Democrats to ‘get over’ white working-class voters in the upcoming midterms. They are surplus to electoral requirements, outsiders to the ‘progressive coalition… in all its multicultural, multiracial splendour’, according to one writer.

Democrats insist that white voters are electorally irrelevant. But when they disappoint the party and decide not to vote for it, they are painted as backward and irrational. Clinton’s defeat was rationalised by her allies as a ‘whitelash’ – not a rejection of a wildly unpopular candidate, but an outburst of racist rage. Clearly, white male millennials are picking up on this kind of language and are beginning to think that they are not wanted by the party.

A truly progressive party ought to be able to give voice to concerns that bridge racial and gender divides. It ought to have a more honest understanding of its past failures and a clear programme for the future. But if the Democrats continue to shirk responsibility for their electoral defeats, and continue to embrace identity politics, it won’t just be young, white men who abandon them.

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement
Advertisements
Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!

Trending