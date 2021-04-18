China Condemns US Sanctions on Russia, Calls Them “Hegemonic Bullying”
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia
BEIJING, April 16. /TASS/. Unilateral US sanctions against Russia should be considered “hegemonic bullying,” and the international community rejects such policies more and more, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated during a briefing on Friday. “To wantonly resort to unilateral sanctions or the threat of sanctions in international relations constitute power politics and hegemonic bullying.
Sounds to me like the hegemon is beginning to hemorrhage.