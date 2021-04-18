The Mouse Threatens The Bear: After US Pull-Back UK Sends Warships to Black Sea
News Topic 116
UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times
British warships will sail for the Black Sea in May amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing senior naval sources. The deployment is aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine and Britain’s NATO allies, the newspaper reported.
