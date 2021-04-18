in Latest, Video

The Mouse Threatens The Bear: After US Pull-Back UK Sends Warships to Black Sea

The Mouse Threatens The Bear: After US Pull-Back UK Sends Warships to Black Sea
British warships will sail for the Black Sea in May amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing senior naval sources. The deployment is aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine and Britain’s NATO allies, the newspaper reported.

Alexander Mercouris

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
April 18, 2021

NOTHING will happen in the Black Sea…..boys with fancy toys

Get back to REAL THREATS to the public: THE FAKE VIRUS

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thomaspaine?selected=TPM7716217121

1
Reply
Alex
Alex
April 18, 2021

Where’s the laughing emjoi..

0
Reply

