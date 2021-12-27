The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

China Cashes in on EU-Russia Gas Disputes, Closes Deal for New Russia-China Pipeline, Blames US for EU Energy Woes

GT Voice: Europe needs an energy policy independent of US interference

GT Voice: Europe needs an energy policy independent of US interference It is a bleak winter for Europe mired in a seemingly endless energy crisis, with gas prices in Europe surging six-fold now. Last week, the European benchmark, the Dutch gas price on the ICE futures exchange, hit a record high.

Ukraine in record low zone of gas reserves in UGS — Gazprom

Ukraine in record low zone of gas reserves in UGS – Gazprom MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has the historically low level of gas reserves in underground gas storages (UGS), Gazprom said on Monday. “Ukraine since December 24 is in the zone of historically low gas reserves in UGS – 14.37 bln cubic meters, 9.9 bln cubic meters lower than last year figures and already 1 bln cubic meters smaller than at the injection start in April of this year,” Gazprom said.

Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23

Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23 MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Gazprom set a historic record for daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia On December 23, the holding said on Monday. “On December 23, a historic record was set for daily gas supplies from Russia to China,” the company said.

No halt in gas supply in Germany, Russia fulfills obligations — German Economy Ministry

No halt in gas supply in Germany, Russia fulfills obligations – German Economy Ministry BERLIN, December 27. /TASS/. Germany registers no interruptions to its gas supply, the security of gas supply has been ensured, and Russia fulfills all its contractual obligations, spokesperson for German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Annika Einhorn said on Monday. “We are following the gas situation very closely.

Putin, Xi Jinping discuss Power of Siberia 2 project, says Kremlin aide

Putin, Xi Jinping discuss Power of Siberia 2 project, says Kremlin aide MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project during the talks on Wednesday, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. “Yes, the issue was mentioned,” he said when asked whether the leaders spoke about the prospects of gas supplies via Power of Siberia 2.

