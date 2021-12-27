in Latest, Video

Lavrov takes a hard line towards NATO and Ukraine

Lavrov takes a hard line towards NATO and Ukraine
The Duran: Episode 1176

Moscow reveals preparations for possible conflict

Moscow reveals preparations for possible conflict

Russia does not want an armed conflict with Ukraine, but will continue to take steps to defend itself, Moscow’s top diplomat has said, as Kiev claims Moscow could order an offensive against its neighbor. Speaking on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with RT, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia “would not want to choose the path of confrontation,” referring to tensions with Kiev.

Be careful what you wish for
Be careful what you wish for
December 27, 2021

As Israeli attacks on Iranian military assets in Syria go…….

So go RF attacks on significant US military assets in Ukraine.

Such is the ‘rules-based international order’ per US definition.

