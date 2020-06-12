China and India are on the verge of war | The Baltic Word

Tensions between two nuclear-armed states China and India are not new. Both countries share the world’s longest unmarked border. They have been engaging in several encounters for ages. Recent events suggest that escalations are highly possible.
On May 9 in the Naku La region near Tibet, soldiers from both sides came to blows and threw stones at each other mostly in efforts to induce the Indian troops to move back from the areas they were patrolling. No arms were used but several dozen soldiers were injured, including a senior Indian officer who was required to be airlifted to hospital.
Actually, the conflict between India and China is extremely deep. Both countries are developing as global industrial producers, competing for the same markets, for the same resources.
Simultaneously, other countries try to use these tensions for its own goals.
For instance, the goals of the U.S. are simple – to restrain the growth of China’s power. America tends to strengthen relations with India, like a rival of China, in economic and military spheres.
The U.S. is India’s second largest trading partner, and India is its 9th largest trading partner. Bilateral trade in 2018 was $142 billion. U.S. energy exports are an important area of growth in the trade relationship. In 2018 India purchased 48.2 million barrels of U.S. crude oil.
Moreover, India and the U.S. signed an agreement to “strengthen bilateral security and civil nuclear cooperation” including the construction of six American nuclear reactors in India.
Besides, Russia gradually is losing ability to sell weapons to India. At the end of April India pulled out of a joint program with Russia to develop the advanced multi-role Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) based on the Su-57. India explained its move by saying that the Russian design doesn’t meet the stated requirements, while the plane’s Russian-designed combat avionics, radars, and sensors are not up to the fifth generation standards.
China has already placed about 5,000 soldiers and armored vehicles within its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh region. India is adding a similar number of troops as well as artillery guns along the border.
One of the problems when the word “Russia” pops up is an almost knee jerk response one way or the other.
While India has dropped out of the SU57 program (pretty much useless hardware to begin with -IMO) they have ordered the new Russian tanks and they S400 radar system.
The simple fact is that US arms sales are limited because we just make them too complicated.
ex. Russian SU35 has a tool kit onboard and the pilots can do field maintenance.
US F35 – call AAA (or your local base and have a CH47 or field team sent out).
The main problem with Americans is that they believe they have the best technology in the world, but not true and you don’t need to look further than the 5G network where the US has to pay Huawei for the technology since Huawei owns that technology. As far as US arms being superior, I’d also take that with a grain of salt. They tend to believe too much in their own PR spin or propaganda and the best example is the lame duck called the F35. After, some say, having spent over $1 trillion it still can’t fly.
There are many flash points where world war three could start. The border dispute between India and China is one of them. It’s the link between regional disputes and international ones that will cause global conflagration. That is the pattern of history.
