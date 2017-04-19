Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov responds to western accusations of ‘gay killings’

Kadyrov has said that unsubstantiated reports about his Republic are part of a wider western campaign to defame the Russian Federation.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, has spoken about recent accusations against him and his people.

The liberal mainstream media have been running unconfirmed reports that the Chechen authorities have been detaining and even killing homosexual males in the Republic.

It doesn’t matter that there is no credible evidence of such events, this is the mainstream media after all.

Kadyrov sees the reports as part of a wider media campaign to degrade and debase Chechnya. In an exclusive interview with RT, Kadyrov said,

“The Western and European special services over the years did every possible and impossible thing to destroy Russia as a sovereign state. They chose the Chechen Republic as the stage for their game”.

He affirmed his commitment to serve his people saying,

“My people have entrusted me to serve in good faith. And my religion also obliges me to be loyal to the commander-in-chief. As long as this country and this president allow you to build mosques and pray, your duty is to die for this president”.

Kadyrov, a devout Muslim, has lambasted the west for punishing the people of Syria, the majority of whom are also Muslims, for political gain. He accused the west of duplicity in bombing Syria in contravention of international law while calling on Arab leaders to make positive contributions to the humanitarian crisis in Syria.