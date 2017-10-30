Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov slams parents who politicise their children

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic has written a powerful statement on social media which is critical of the trend of parents attempting to inculcate young children with their political beliefs.

Kadyrov wrote,

“Let them be children for some time at least. When someone brings schoolchildren (and sometimes kids of kindergarten age) to political events, it is ruining their childhood. Don’t force children to think like you do – with your templates and stereotypes, don’t impose your political preferences on them. We need to foster in our children is love to our motherland, respect towards all religions and need for justice. Give them books. Help them in their lives, but don’t force them to live our lives”.

The trend of bringing children to political rallies is a generally western phenomena, but is by no means limited to western countries. However, videos of young children shouting obscenities at political rallies have become a particular focal point of this wider debate.

As I previously wrote on the issue of parents and schools forcing children to grow up too fast:

Of the many things that the west misunderstands about Russia, The Law for the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values, is amongst the most misunderstood. The law has been wrongly categorised as an attack on the human rights of homosexual men and women in Russia.

This is a total lie and more often than not, an intentional lie designed to debase Russia in the western mainstream media. If one wants to go to countries which do attack the rights of homosexual men and women, just go to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the other barbaric backwaters which fund the Hillary Clinton campaign.

In truth the law doesn’t go far enough.

Here’s why:

The law is all about protecting children from having to be exposed to sexual images at a young age, yet sadly it only covers homosexual obscenity. What about heterosexual and other obscenity? Statistically, the majority of men and women are heterosexual and as a consequence, most obscene imagery and literature is heterosexual. As an advocate of free speech, legally speaking, I am absolutely fine with adults purchasing and viewing such images. My personal views are different from my legal views but are immaterial to this particular discussion.

The issue is about schools and other public bodies being complicit in the promulgation of obscene materials. The biggest culprit is what is known in the west as ‘sexual education’. In many countries, particularly in northern Europe, such ‘education’ is smuttier than what in other countries is classified as pornography.

Schools should not put such pressures on children, they should not implant such ideas and preconceived notions on the young. They should not and cannot expect children to have the neutral maturity of a refined adult. Part of the fun of childhood is ignorance and part of the fun of growing up is education, discovery and ‘questioning more’ (thanks again to RT for that line).

To quote Rogers Waters, “Hey teacher, leave them kids alone”.

The overt sexualisation of children, no matter in which direction, is simply wrong. It borders on vicarious paedophilia. As it is for most moral crises, the antidote is science. Children should indeed know about human biology and all it entails. When they reach a certain age, they should also lean of psycho-sexual development from the point of view of scientific enquiry.

There is a great deal that medical/biological science can teach us about the human biological experience, including sexuality and its psychological and developmental implications. But due to a dreadful combination of poor schools whose educators are not familiar with the great theories of psycho-sexual development and a desire of sick individuals to normalise their perversions by forcing them on children, this is not accomplished in most western schools.

Russia has been unfairly criticised for a piece of legislation which is deeply misunderstood. Forgetting what the west thinks, the law should be expanded. No sexual propaganda of any kind should be given to children. Children should learn about biology, psycho-sexual development and respect for all law abiding, fellow human beings. There is a time and a place for all of this, generally when one is approaching early-adulthood. Prior to this, children should be left to learn about more innocent matters.

In all such matters, considerations for respecting a family’s religion must be taken into account.

In this way, Russia remains ahead of the west in this in almost every respect, but there is much more work to be done, especially when many children in Russia are susceptible to influence from western images and ideas which deliberately debase humanity.

It is high time to let children be children and also to let adults be adults. In the west, children are expected to behave like 40 year old adults and in the Gulf adults are expected to be treated like children or animals, this is especially true of women. Russia leads the way, she must lead on.

Kadyrov’s statement is much needed at a time when children are being effectively abused by being thrown into a vicious adult world, too soon. Such a phenomenon has no redeeming value, but causes a substantial deal of harm.