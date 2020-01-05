It’s not going to be like Iraq 2003.

The President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard N. Haass says that “the world will be the battlefield” following a dramatic escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Fears of a wider war are rising after Iran’s Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani was killed during an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport.

Haass warned that those who thought any war with Iran would look similar to previous military campaigns were being incredibly naive.

“Make no mistake: any war with Iran will not look like the 1990 Gulf war or the 2003 Iraq wars. It will be fought throughout the region w a wide range of tools vs a wide range of civilian, economic, & military targets. The region (and possibly the world) will be the battlefield,” tweeted Haass.

He went on to assert that developments would lead to Iraqi authorities exerting great pressure on the U.S. to leave their country.

https://summit.news/2020/01/03/cfr-president-says-the-world-will-be-the-battlefield-after-iran-escalation/

