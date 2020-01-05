It’s not going to be like Iraq 2003.
The President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard N. Haass says that “the world will be the battlefield” following a dramatic escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.
Fears of a wider war are rising after Iran’s Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani was killed during an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport.
Haass warned that those who thought any war with Iran would look similar to previous military campaigns were being incredibly naive.
“Make no mistake: any war with Iran will not look like the 1990 Gulf war or the 2003 Iraq wars. It will be fought throughout the region w a wide range of tools vs a wide range of civilian, economic, & military targets. The region (and possibly the world) will be the battlefield,” tweeted Haass.
He went on to assert that developments would lead to Iraqi authorities exerting great pressure on the U.S. to leave their country.
https://summit.news/2020/01/03/cfr-president-says-the-world-will-be-the-battlefield-after-iran-escalation/
My deepest condolences for the Iranian General’s death!
Thousands rally in Iran after the murder of General Soleimani:
Fake news. They’re obviously celebrating Soleimani’s fall.
There seems to be some neocon flying monkey troll down-voting me everywhere. Either that or sarcasm escapes him. Please stop it.
Yes, I have noticed the same. CIA trolls are active here.
It’s the usual vile horse shit from AmeriCunts/NeoCunts, ZioNAZIs, ISIS/AQ/MEK Terrorists or their US/UK/Israel-Deep-State handlers.
The World is already a Battlefield since the USA waging their unending ‘War Of Terror’ + ‘War Of Economic/Financial Terrorism’ against the rest of the World….The corrupt rotten waning rabbid rogue Mafia/Terrorist Empire + Regime is still trying to force ‘Their’ deluded fascist slavers will on the World and if the World refuse to kneel down, they will torch the earth and let them all suffer instead. – That’s pretty much what’s going on.
Well said.
Trump promises to destroy Iranian cultural sites, including Mecca in a slip of the mind. Then just in case, orders the National Guard to protect the American cultural sites of Trump and Adelson casinos and includes Graceland, just to cover all his bases.
Max Blumenthal described Trump as ‘Intellectual Lazy’, that’s the understatement of the century – That’s the reason he’s so easy to impress, manipulate, deceive + lie into with all those sweet talking deluded corrupt NeoCunts; ZioNAZIs; American-Taliban; Ideological Stultified Fanatics; World-Dominionists + Corporate-Fascists……around him. He’s by far the World dumbest Bond-Villain and that makes him so dangerous.
Well, we knew he was culturally crude and crass even before he was elected. Now we know he’s a full-blown Philistine, which seems to be appropriate in all senses of the word, other than clashing with the Israelites. Intellectually lazy just goes with the package.
Although Kerry certainly fit the Philistine bill as well to some extent, as he gleefully watched ISIS march on Palmyra unhindered and even with a little push from him.
Sort of sounds like a David adopts Goliath as a father figure Bible story.
Put it in a pop up book. Trump will love it.
Haas seems to be having second thoughts about the neocon flying monkeys unleashed in the WH.