"No More Threats" – Trump Warns Iran "52 Targets Will Be Hit Very Fast & Hard"

“…those 52 targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Following today’s mortar attacks, and bellicosity from various Iranian (and Iran-backed) leaders, President Trump has responded in words (for now), warning Iran in three short words: “no more threats!”

In three short tweets, Trump explained he is done being threatened…

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader”

Then reminded his followers just exactly what Soleimani had done…

[Soleimani] had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters.

He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.”

Then came the warning:

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran &  the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!

Not quite as aggressive as the “fire and fury” tweet directed at North Korea, but with the red flag of jihad flying in Iran, we suspect they get the message from the US president

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/no-more-threats-trump-warns-iran-52-targets-will-be-hit-very-fast-hard

Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Iran: US "will no longer find peace" says top cleric Khatami after Soleimani killing

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Iraq: Prime Minister Mahdi joins mourners at Soleimani's funeral procession

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Iran: Rouhani issues warning to the US during visit to family of Gen. Soleimani

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

The orange babboon has finally acheived the one thing both the us and arserael DIDN'T want….. the Shia Crescent united under the Red Flag. Congratulations, you fucking retard, you just sentenced HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of people to death and misery with your stupidity.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Revenge might come from any of the Muslim countries in Asia or Africa, not necessarily Iran. It might be an unpleasant surprise for the USA.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
Democracy Dies in Deception
Guest
Democracy Dies in Deception

Today, Mike No Sense showed crowds in Idlib celebrating Soleimani's death and called it Tehran.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
Democracy Dies in Deception
Guest
Democracy Dies in Deception

What troll gave me a minus?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
Bobo
Guest
Bobo

But, but….I avoided a war.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020
UNESCO
Guest
UNESCO

I thought it a good idea to view Iran’s cultural sites before bobo blows them up and twitter deletes them.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/IranianCulturalSites?src=hash

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 5, 2020

