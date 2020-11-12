CAUGHT! Election data analyzed, producing detailed list of over 500,000 votes SWITCHED from Trump to Biden via voting machine software theft, with heavy fraud focused on swing states

By Mike Adams

(Natural News) An analysis of the raw voting data dumps from the 2020 election, carried out by user “Centipede” (“PedeInspector”) at TheDonald.win, reveals bombshell news.

It appears that hundreds of thousands of votes were switched from Trump to Biden via the software control systems of the voting machines. This was done in real time, during election night, which also explains why election counting was slowed in swing states in order to allow the election theft to be coordinated and executed.

PedeInspector explains how he wrote a script to detail all the instances of votes being lost or switched from Trump to Biden. His data source is the NYT raw data dump feed at the following link (which may not function once the NYT pulls it):

As The Gateway Pundit explains:

The author also claims that the data is from Edison Research and it is the same data that is used for election coverage by at least ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. It is also used for the website of the NYT, and probably others as well.

This json data feed is like a transaction log file. It shows each update to the voting totals, like a Flight Data Recorder (“Black Box”) on a commercial airliner.

He shows what one of the data switches looks like:

Explanation: This graphic shows two updates on voting totals. #27 and #28:

For #27:

Trump votes = .578 x 573857 = 331,689

Biden votes = .401 x 573857 = 230,117

For #28:

Trump votes = .567 x 574417 = 325,694 (it went DOWN for Trump by 5,995 votes)

Biden votes = .406 x 574417 = 233,213 (it went UP for Biden by 3,096 votes)

As you can see, votes were taken from Trump and added to Biden. In this case it was only a few thousand, but there were thousands of other vote switch transactions in the log files.

Understand that this is absolute proof of software-based vote theft. (See more details below.)

This is like having the black box recorder recovered after a jet crash. All the data are intact. The election was stolen over the ‘net, in real time.

A detailed list of the vote theft results

This list is organized by voting systems (voting software brands). We are highlighting the swing states in particular, so notice how the special emphasis on vote theft focused on these states.

Dominion Voting Systems :

Pennsylvania : Switched : 220,883 Lost Votes : 941,248

New Jersey : Switched : 80,242 Lost Votes : 20

Florida : Switched : 21,422 Lost Votes : 456

Michigan : Switched : 20,213 Lost Votes : 21,882

New York : Switched : 18,124 Lost Votes : 623,213

Georgia : Switched : 17,407 Lost Votes : 33,574

Ohio : Switched : 14,965 Lost Votes : 5,102

Virginia : Switched : 12,163 Lost Votes : 789,023

California : Switched : 7,701 Lost Votes : 10,989

Arizona : Switched : 4,492 Lost Votes : 0

Minnesota : Switched : 2,766 Lost Votes : 195,650

Tennessee : Switched : 2,330 Lost Votes : 0

Louisiana : Switched : 2,322 Lost Votes : 0

Illinois : Switched : 2,166 Lost Votes : 54,730

Wisconsin : Switched : 2,078 Lost Votes : 3,408

Colorado : Switched : 1,809 Lost Votes : 0

Utah : Switched : 1,627 Lost Votes : 0

New Hampshire : Switched : 973 Lost Votes : 116

Iowa : Switched : 938 Lost Votes : 477

New Mexico : Switched : 268 Lost Votes : 4,610

Missouri : Switched 0 : Lost Votes : 20,730

Nevada : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Alaska : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Washington : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Hawaii : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Kansas and Texas use Premier Election Solutions, owned by Dominion Voting Systems.

Texas : Switched : 14,954 Lost Votes : 30,557

Kansas : Switched : 1,674 Lost Votes : 2,154

Election Systems & Software :

Nebraska : Switched : 30,086 Lost Votes : 50

Kentucky : Switched : 8,129 Lost Votes : 23,849

Arkansas : Switched : 3,664 Lost Votes : 20,748

South Carolina : Switched : 2,779 Lost Votes : 2,119

Montana : Switched : 2,330 Lost Votes : 1,276

South Dakota : Switched : 1,347 Lost Votes : 1

North Dakota : Switched : 234 Lost Votes : 681

Maryland : Switched : 203 Lost Votes : 0

North Carolina : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 15

District of Columbia : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Unknown Systems:

Nebraska : Switched : 30,086 Lost Votes : 50

Connecticut : Switched : 3,834 Lost Votes : 272

Massachusetts : Switched : 3,613 Lost Votes : 51

Oregon : Switched 2,557 Lost Votes : 0

Alabama : Switched : 1,170 Lost Votes : 408

Mississippi : Switched : 355 Lost Votes : 0

Maine : Switched : 271 Lost Votes : 35

Rhode Island : Switched : 6 Lost Votes : 13

West Virginia : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 78,300

Idaho : Switched 0 Lost Votes : 0

Oklahoma : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Indiana : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Delaware : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Vermont : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Rudy Giuliani confirms that Dominion software people are stepping forward as whistleblowers

In yet more shocking news that will change the course of history, Rudy Giuliani has now confirmed, during a live broadcast with Steve Bannon’s “Warroom” program, that Dominion software witnesses are stepping forward and blowing the whistle on the massive vote theft fraud:

