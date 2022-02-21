in Latest, Video

Canada’s Freeland moves to make emergency powers permanent

19 Views 5 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Canada’s Freeland moves to make emergency powers permanent
***News Topic 745***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
February 21, 2022

The Offspring of an Ukrainian NAZI War-Criminal fled/imigrated to Canada is making “Globalist-Fascist” ’emergency powers’ aimed to oppress the Canadian Citizen “Permanent” That’s Something! Her Name “Freeland” is as phony as she is, she totaly despise Democracy and the pesky Canadian Commoners…the Apple falls not far from the tree.

1
Reply

Biden’s last chance to get ‘invasion.’ Putin ready to pull Russia out of Globalist world order

Putin makes a statement following the Security Council meeting on Donbass recognition