in Latest, Video

Biden’s last chance to get ‘invasion.’ Putin ready to pull Russia out of Globalist world order

616 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden’s last chance to get ‘invasion.’ Putin ready to pull Russia out of Globalist world order
The Duran: Episode 1232

What the US should offer Russia to stave off war in Ukraine

What the US should offer Russia to stave off war in Ukraine – Responsible Statecraft

In talks with Sergei Lavrov this week, Secretary Blinken certainly has diplomatic options. The question is, will he pursue the right ones? In a sign that a diplomatic way out of this crisis is still possible, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have agreed to meet for further talks this week.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Current State of Knowledge Regarding Ivermectin’s Effectiveness Against Covid-19

Canada’s Freeland moves to make emergency powers permanent