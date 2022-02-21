The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden’s last chance to get ‘invasion.’ Putin ready to pull Russia out of Globalist world order
The Duran: Episode 1232
What the US should offer Russia to stave off war in Ukraine
In talks with Sergei Lavrov this week, Secretary Blinken certainly has diplomatic options. The question is, will he pursue the right ones? In a sign that a diplomatic way out of this crisis is still possible, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have agreed to meet for further talks this week.
