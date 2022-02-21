Putin makes a statement following the Security Council meeting on Donbass recognition

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin just signed the documents to recognise the two Donbass republics as independent nation states and has signed mutual aid agreements with them. Checkmate.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.