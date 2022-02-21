in Latest, Video

Putin makes a statement following the Security Council meeting on Donbass recognition

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Putin just signed the documents to recognise the two Donbass republics as independent nation states and has signed mutual aid agreements with them. Checkmate.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Canada’s Freeland moves to make emergency powers permanent

Putin drops truth bombs. Signs ‘immediate’ recognition of Donbass regions