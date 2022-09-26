Can You Grow Your Own Food?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you are a housewife or a single person who has to do your own shopping, you will have noticed prices have been rising and in some cases jumping. This has been happening on both sides of the Atlantic, although it is worse in the United States. This has been luring many people into growing their own food. While only the very few can become self-sufficient, most people who have the space can save money. So what can you do?

You probably won’t be able to keep chickens, but if you live in a rural area and have lots of space, there are worse things to try. Tim Pool and his gang have not only created Chicken City to give them fresh eggs for breakfast, they have monetised it.

If you live in the United States, a company called ARK will sell you heirloom seeds. ARK is an acronym for Agricultural Resource Kits. Megyn Kelly has been running their ads on her YouTube channel of late. You will need space to entertain this project but if you have a decent sized garden and prefer beans to flowers…

Hydroponic kits have been in vogue for some time but food grown this way tends to be tasteless. A step up from hydroponics is aquaponics which involves raising plants and breeding fish. This is something that really requires dedication, a lot of space, and some financing. Universities worldwide including in Bangladesh have been developing aquaponics projects for more than a decade.

Another, more traditional option is an allotment or community initiative. The former are very popular in Britain, a popularity that is reflected in the waiting lists for them. Allotments are a worldwide phenomenon. It remains to be seen how much money people can save by growing some of their own food, but for older, retired people, it keeps them active as well.

What can you grow at home? Not a lot. Mushrooms if you have a damp cellar or dark attic. As the saying goes, they are kept in the dark and fed a load of BS. Just like most of us.

