The United States of America was founded as an answer to the tyranny of abusive power from a leadership that everyone was required to be loyal to at all costs. Rebelling against the most powerful empire on Earth was a very risky proposition, and the Founders of the American nation had no ambition to create a tyrant nation themselves.

With all the woke navel-gazing that an increasingly illiterate and ignorant American populace is being drawn into, these same people seem to be unaware that their government (who “takes care of them”) is acting as World Tyrant on the geopolitical stage.

It is easy to see this: Just turn on Fox News, or CNN or any major network you like. While the splash pages of FoxNews.com have been showing unusual levels of violence, goriness and strife within the boundaries of the USA, at the same time, its leaders send tanks, arms and bullets to Ukraine, gleefully obeying a pipsquack leader of an utterly insignificant nation which is losing hundreds of thousands of its own citizens as the self same GeoPolitical Tyrant America incites them to new Nazi-esque behavior, wishing death on their fraternal nations in a way that would only do Hitler proud.

One of these truly incredible contrasts is this: With a nation flying to pieces on the inside, with stoned, psychotic, deluded people attacking each other from inside AND at the same time pressing the entire planet closer to nuclear annihilation – how does that happen?

The answer may be too big for the scope of this piece, but parts of it are clear. One is called Maintaining the Lie.

So, to help dissuade that, Caitlin Johnstone wrote a new piece that puts some pieces of very relevant information forward in words a (hopefully not drug-addled) child from the United States would understand. She makes this point as straightforwardly as one could ask for:

Now, this might come as a shock to anyone with their eyes and minds open and sober enough to read it. Especially, as Americans, this ought to really get our attention. Us? Our nation? Tyrannical? How can this be? Surely this is a crazy and false assessment!

To the extent that the American mainstream media is able to reach households, it manages to keep its viewers dulled to the reality. “We are the Defenders of Democracy in Ukraine!”, “We are the Defenders of Democracy in Afghanistan!” “We are the Defenders of Democracy in Iraq!”, “…in Libya!”, “…in Egypt!”…

Anywhere else?

And how democratic (more precisely, how truly free and representative) are the governments of these places, anyway?

The last I read, Afghanistan is under the hale of the Taliban. Iraq is a seething mess no one ever hears about anymore. Libya is a wreck, Egypt got itself together by kicking the Obama-supported Muslim Brotherhood out of leadership.

And Ukraine? Well, Ukraine is actually the tyrant running the American tyrants. After all these years, the country that has the most phone-and-internet fraud operations running in the world (along with some pretty cool video games) has finally pulled off the biggest scam in history.

Only this scam threatens to take the whole world into the atomic clouds with its demands.

Think about this: Newspaper headlines and TV channel headlines routinely – routinely! – talk about President Volodymyr Zelensky’s demands of the U.S. and Europe for money, weapons (not too much seems to be said about humanitarian aid, but they do get that too), banking loan guarantees, sanctions against Russia and anyone who so much as breathes a word saying that Russia might actually be the aggrieved party in this, or that Russia may be in the right for defending Orthodox Christianity from political influencers from the U.S. who evidently have the Ecumenical Patriarch, Bartholomew I, dangling by their own marionnette strings.

This country even has its very own CIA and Warsaw, Poland sanctioned KILL LIST. Go to Myrotvorets.center and see for yourself. Elon Musk even made the list briefly. Perhaps all The Duran writers and reporters are on it. Any time someone dares to cast the slightest aversion to the nonsense story that Ukraine is all that is good in the world, they go on the kill list. See for yourself.

Caitlin Johnstone talks in her piece about being asked “Why doesn’t she ever criticize Russia’s warmongering?” I got asked by someone “Are you free to talk about the atrocities and horror President Putin is doing to the Ukrainians?” – As though because I live in Russia, I am not free to criticize the President if there were a need to do so. I answered him this way: “I am free, and I can say anything I want to. But your facts are all crazy – President Putin is simply NOT doing atrocities to anyone in Ukraine or anywhere else.” But the Ukrainians are, with the blessing of the entire collective West. And yes, sure, would criticizing Russia’s leadership get me as an American into trouble? Probably not, but that is not the point. The point is that my interlocutor simply would not believe that it was any other way but what he said.

This is frightening. He is an educated man, too, one who is educated about the law, and should know not to bring biases into cases that have not been tried. That he does this and believes it is one of the most frightening aspects of this whole conflict – I would even say that it is more frightening than the present war itself.

This is because when a person is unable to question his or her own views, or so fanatically onboard with his or her own views that they will not brook disagreement, what we have is pseudo-religious delusion. I say pseudo because even the truly faithful question their faith at times. In fact, we really ought to – because human beings are not perfect and we always get some piece wrong about God. When we believe that we are irrefutably right, with no possibility of even the most innocent mistake in perception, we are insane.

Insane.

Am I irrefutably right in my belief that Russia is defending herself as the last Christian nation on earth with the ability to move mountains based on Christ and the Orthodox Christian faith? I don’t know. But so far, I have seen sign after sign (even as imperfect as our Church in Russia is) that this is in fact, true. No one has presented me with any evidence to show that Russia is in the wrong. While I didn’t want the war to start, it is perfectly understandable why it did, and it is perfectly understandable that it must be won by Russia or the whole world loses.

Do we see the West saying anything like this? I haven’t. I have seen pithy “we are fighting for democracy and the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

This from the nation that cannot and will not close its own borders.

Caitlin made the statement that inspired this article, so let’s let her have the last word here with a few selected excerpts from her piece, and please go to her site and read her entire work. She is red-hot on target.

[The United States] works to destroy any nation which disobeys its dictates by toppling their governments via CIA coups, proxy armies, partial and full-scale invasions, and the most egregious number of election interferences in the entire world. None of these things are true of Russia. Focusing on the world’s worst offender is normal, especially in a western media environment where that offender receives almost no meaningful criticism from major institutions. None of this means I think Russia’s government is wonderful and perfect, only that the government most sorely in need of criticism in our society is not Russia’s. “Why don’t you ever criticize RUSSIA’S warmongering?” This is going to blow your mind, but I don’t actually have a Russian audience. I have an English-speaking audience which lives predominantly under the thumb of the western empire. That’s where my voice gets heard, and that’s where my voice can make a difference.

(Actually, this is not quite true but Caitlin may not know that I am an American living in Russia who is a member of her audience. We can fix that. But to the point, she does write for English-language readers.)

“Why don’t you ever criticize RUSSIA’S warmongering?” The only reason it even occurs to you to ask that question is because you are surrounded all day by voices who spend all their time criticizing Russia’s warmongering and no time criticizing US warmongering. It’s what you’re accustomed to and what you’ve been conditioned to expect. Someone focusing their criticisms on the world’s most powerful and destructive government only looks weird to you because you’ve been conditioned by propaganda to see criticism of Russia as normal and criticism of the US empire as a freakish aberration, and because the imperial narrative managers have created a neo-McCarthyite atmosphere which frames all critics of US foreign policy as treasonous Kremlin loyalists. Only in the most propaganda-addled of minds does focusing one’s criticisms on the world’s most powerful and destructive government look strange and suspicious. Only in the most brainwashed of brains does does focusing one’s criticisms on the most powerful empire to ever exist look like a sign of immorality, dysfunction, treason, or support for the Kremlin. Nobody has ever once been able to provide me with a logically coherent answer for why I should spend any time whatsoever criticizing a government all western institutions criticize 24/7/365 while those institutions totally ignore US imperial criminality… “Why don’t you ever criticize RUSSIA’S warmongering?” Because I don’t want to be a goddamn Pentagon propagandist. In a media environment that is being flooded with propaganda messaging designed to manufacture consent for more proxy warfare, militarism and nuclear brinkmanship, we all have to be very careful about what we put our energy behind. Throwing your weight behind “Russia bad!” messaging in such an environment is an irresponsible use of your voice, especially when you could be using your voice to call for de-escalation, diplomacy and detente and help people understand that they are being deceived. Before they drop bombs, they drop narratives. Before they launch missiles, they launch propaganda campaigns. If you choose to lend your energy to the narrative control operations designed to pave the way to death and destruction, then you’re just as responsible for that death and destruction when it occurs as the person who hits the launch button.

