Top Russiagate-Pushing Dems Kicked Off Intelligence Committee!

Jan 26, 2023
Newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has begun flexing his muscle, making good on his promise to kick prominent Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell off of the House Intelligence Committee. And for good measure McCarthy also took the opportunity to smack down a PBS reporter who asked why the two Democrats were being excised from this committee while noted fabulist Republican George Santos was being placed on other committees. Jimmy and Pushback host Aaron Maté discuss the more than legitimate reasons why Schiff has no business anywhere near the Intelligence Committee.
