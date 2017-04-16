British Parliamentarian wants to strip Syria’s First Lady of UK Citizenship

It comes as Britain fails to condemn a large terrorist attack on Syrian civilians near Aleppo.

The British Parliament has yet to condemn yesterday’s terrorist attack in Syria which has left at least 70 dead and over 100 badly injured. More than half of the dead are reportedly children.

Instead, a member of the UK Parliament wants to strip Syria’s first lady Asma al-Assad of the UK citizenship that some speculate she still holds. Asma al-Assad was born Asma Akhras to Syrian parents in London.

This sideshow discussion which won’t materially effect Britain nor Mrs. Assad, is a thoroughly distasteful symbolic measure. This is especially true as it comes at a time when the blood soaked terrorists which President Bashar al-Assad is fighting, continue to slaughter innocent civilians at every opportunity.

The proposals originate from a Conservative member of Parliament called Nadhim Zahawi. Zahawi has said,

“The time has come where we go after Assad in every which way, including people like Mrs Assad, who is very much part of the propaganda machine that is committing war crimes”.

It seems that some in the UK Parliament are upset with Asma al-Assad for pointing out inconvenient truths about Syria.

Her post refers to the fact that Ivanka Trump being saddened by photos of a chemical attack in Idlib Governorate was apparently a proximate cause leading to Donald Trump’s decision to attack Syria.

This is just another example of distorted realities producing distorted and downright bizarre policy proposals.