BREAKING: National Security Adviser McMaster says ‘all options on the table’ after failed North Korean missile test

North Korea's missile test may yet elicit a military response from the US.

The US National Security Adviser General H.R. McMaster has said that ‘all options are on the table’, in the aftermath of what is widely thought to be failed test launch of a conventional missile by North Korea, early this morning.

The US is widely thought to be mulling an attack on North Korea’s nuclear facilities, something which China strongly opposes, preferring instead to opt for negotiations.

McMaster told ABC news,

“This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilising and threatening behaviour on the part of the North Korean regime”.

He continued to point out China’s opposition to a nuclear Korean peninsula, though he failed to mention China’s strident opposition to further military escalation,