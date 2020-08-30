Britain is Named as The Creator of The New World Order

Authored by Iain Davis via In This Together blog, Among many similar globalist states, The UK State is a public-private partnership between government, financial institutions, multinational corporations, global think tanks, and well funded third sector organisations, such as so called non governmental organisations (NGO’s) and large international charities.
This Zero Hedge article is seriously worrying.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.