Brian Berletic Demolishes U.S. AP & PBS-TV Anti-Russia Lies

Eric Zuesse

Probably nothing has damaged Vladimir Putin’s international reputation more than the alleged war crimes that Russia’s forces allegedly perpetrated against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But now (as will here be proven) we know that it was all lies; it didn’t happen the way that U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media say it did. Nothing like that, at all.

Here is the great independent investigative journalist Brian Berletic’s 22-minute demolition of the American AP’s and PBS’s national TV “Frontline” ‘documentary’s lies about this matter, which resulted from their supposedly massive, but phony, (joint) 8-month-long ‘investigation’, into the ‘Russian’ ‘massacres’ that they allege took place in Bucha:

“US-Funded Media Fails to Produce Evidence of Russian ‘War Crimes’”

6 November 2022, youtube

That’s Berletic’s demolition of the PBS Frontline ‘investigation’

Here is the 15-minute (AP and) PBS-TV “Frontline” ‘documentary’ segment that had been the centerpiece within PBS’s 80-minute, 25 October 2022, TV ‘documentary’ “PUTIN’S ATTACK ON UKRAINE: Documenting War Crimes”:

“Crime Scene Bucha: How Russian Soldiers Ran a “Cleansing” Operation in Ukraine | FRONTLINE”

4 November 2022, youtube

That’s what Berletic exposed to be fraudulent.

And here is that entire 80-minute AP&PBS ‘documentary’:

“PUTIN’S ATTACK ON UKRAINE: Documenting War Crimes”

whose introduction closes (at 2:12 in the 84-minute ‘documentary’ by announcing: “Now, Putin’s attack on Ukraine, documenting war crimes.”

It’s all like the “two minutes of hate” in George Orwell’s 1984; but, this time, for real.

Berletic’s demolition of The West’s Bucha lies will be viewed by only a tiny fraction of the people who have already viewed that AP/PBS smear-job against Putin. It is a bigger case-example like “Saddam’s WMD” was.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

