BREAKING: Walmart Slams Senator Josh Hawley for Standing Up Against Election Fraud – Hawley Lets Them Have It …Update: Walmart Responds

Senator Josh Hawley today became the first US Senator to announce that he could not vote to certify the fraudulent 2020 election for President. BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process After this courageous move…

Why is Walmart getting involved? Walmart statement

Walmart attacked Hawley by tweeting –

Go Ahead. Get your 2 hour debate #soreloser

To this Hawley replied:

Thanks ⁦@Walmart ⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?

Then Hawley replied again:

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Hawley not only stood up for justice, he destroyed monster corporation Walmart on the same day. No doubt this will have a very negative impact on Walmart’s sales and reputation for years to come.



UPDATE– Walmart responded later today…

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 30, 2020

We now have at least ONE brave and honest Republican senator.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the certification process on January 6th.

Senator Hawley is the first Republican senator to release a statement on his intentions to decertify the fraudulent election results.

Ali Alexander thanked Senator Hawley this morning after the announcement.

TRENDING: BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process

Here is Senator Hawley’s Statement.

GOP House member Mo Brooks, who is leading the efforts in the US House to decertify the fraudulent election, cheered the news today!

Referral link

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report