BREAKING: Vladimir Putin suggests Slovenia as meeting place with Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Donald Trump and has even suggested a meeting place - Slovenia. Now the ball is America's court.

Vladimir Putin has stated he is ready for a summit with Donald Trump.

RT reports that the Russian President stated:

“Ljubljana – and Slovenia in general – is of course a great place to hold such dialogue.”

President Putin went on to state that in spite of the fact that US-Russian relations have deteriorated so badly under the last five years of the Obama administration:

“We have always welcomed and count on restoring our relations to the full scale and in all directions, but it depends not only on us, but also on the American side.”

The White House has yet to comment on these remarks. The ball is clearly now in America’s court. It was recently reported that it would be months before such a meeting could be arranged, but today’s statement from Putin confirming a possible if not likely venue (Bush and Putin met in Slovenia in 2001), means that certain wheels are turning behind the scenes.

Donald Trump’s clearly stated intention of wanting better relations with Moscow has been receptively welcomed by the Kremlin as well as many members of the Russian State Duma.

It is now up to Donald Trump’s administration to carry out their end of the bargain, in spite of the predictable vitriol from anti-Russian Republican Senators like John McCain and Lindsey Graham as well as the Democratic party establishment and elements of the deep state.