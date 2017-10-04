BREAKING: Vegas suspect wired $100,000 to account in Philippines days before shooting

Multiple media outlets including alternative media and mainstream media are reporting that Stephen Paddock wire transferred $100,000 to an account in Philippines.

NBC news reports that a woman known to be an intimate companion of the suspect, one Marilou Danley was travelling in Asia in the run-up to the shooting and that she may have been in Philippines at the time of the transfer. It has been reported that Danley has family in Philippines.

The report continues,

“Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials. But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her, her family, or another purpose. Danley, 62, who had traveled to Hong Kong on Sept. 25, could fill in some of the blanks when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday, the officials said. Her arrival airport was not known. “We anticipate some information from her shortly,” said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. “She is currently a person of interest.” Paddock’s still-stunned brother, Eric Paddock, said he suspects the money was to take care of Danley. “One hundred thousand dollars isn’t that huge amount of money,” he said. “Condemn Steve for gambling. Steve took care of the people he loved. He made me and my family wealthy.” Paddock may have “manipulated her so that she was far away from this and had money,” Eric Paddock added. “As he was descending into hell…he wanted to take care of her.” Meanwhile, senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that Paddock gambled with at least $160,000 in the past several weeks at Las Vegas casinos. There were 16 Currency Transaction Reports, or CTRs, filed for Paddock in recent weeks. The Treasury Department and the IRS mandate that casinos file the reports for “each transaction in currency involving cash-in and cash-out of more than $10,000 in a gaming day.”

Yesterday, The Duran exclusively reported on how the official narrative in the Las Vegas mass shooting, parallels an almost identical incident which took place in the Philippine capital Manila, exactly 4 months prior to the Las Vegas atrocity.

With further video footage apparently indicating there was more than one shooter and with firearms experts saying that it would be nearly impossible for an out of shape 64 year old to operate complex weapons and shoot with such efficiency at long distances that even expert marksmen would have difficulty achieving in similar circumstances, the story that the mainstream media is telling, is at best thoroughly incomplete.

Below is the Duran piece on the Philippines parallel, reproduced in full:

On the 2nd of June, 2017, the Resorts World casino, hotel and leisure centre in Manila was terrorised by a lone gunman in what many suspected was an ISIS attack. This attack, when accounting for local time-zone differences, occurred exactly four months prior to the recent shooting in Las Vegas.

Early reports from the attack at Resorts World Manila, stated that there were multiple gunmen rampaging throughout the casino floor and into hotel areas.

Shortly after the attack, ISIS claimed responsibility. This was not considered unusual, primarily because the attack came shortly after ISIS began waging a proxy war in the southern Philippine city of Marawi.

During the chaos, a fire broke out in the casino which feed the narrative that it was a coordinated ISIS attack on the Philippine capital.

Investigations later determined that the lone assailant, a Filipino named Jessie Javier Carlos, acted alone. Furthermore, Carlos was found not to have any links with organised terrorism, but instead had large debts which fed a gambling habit that only aggravated his financial troubles. Carlos who wore a mask and thick black clothing, clearly planned the attack in advance.

Carlos’ killing spree ended up killing 36 people and wounding 70. By contrast, the recent killing spree in Las Vegas committed by Nevada local Stephen Paddock killed at least 59 while wounding over 500.

There are some eerie similarities to the attacks in Manila and Las Vegas. In both cases, local men acted alone in a clearly premeditated attack which took place on the grounds of a hotel/casino. In Manila, the shooting took place partly on the casino floor and into hotel areas and in Las Vegas, the killer fired on his victims at an outdoor music concert from his window in a room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

In both instances, ISIS claimed responsibility shortly after the attack, although local authorities in both Philippines and now the US, instantly refuted such claims.

Ultimately, both killers had a profile which did not match that of a typical young, violent radial ISIS recruit. Instead, both men had decent jobs not long before the incident. Both men had a relatively large gambling habit and in the case of the Vegas shooter, he apparently enjoyed the country and western style music that was being played at the concert whose audience he massacred. Likewise, both men worked in jobs related to the public sector. Carlos was a tax collector in Philippines and Paddock worked for a company that later became Lockheed-Marin, one of America’s biggest defence contractors.

The lesson in this story is that ISIS is not only capable of making false claims in order to bolster its ‘brand image’ among its dwindling band of sick followers, but that it has a precedent for exploiting matters which are best classed as domestic lone-wolf terrorism, in order to promote their ideology. In the case of the Manila attack, there was no ideological motivation and from what is known about the Las Vegas killer, the 64 year old man had no links with radical ideologies.

The other lessons whose nature will only be apparent as more information becomes public.

As more information about the killer in the United States comes out, it may be that the situations become even more similar than they already are.