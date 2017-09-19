BREAKING: Turkish President Erdogan condemns Kurdish successionism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the United Nations that Turkey is opposed to the Kurdish separatist referendum scheduled to be held in northern Iraq next week.

He urged fellow UN members to condemn moves towards “independence” and also heavily criticised Kurdish militants in Syria for destabilising the situation.

During his speech, Erdogan also associated Turkey with the Palestinian cause and criticised Israel for its militarisation of the Noble Sanctuary in Jerusalem.

He called on the international community to support “our Palestinian brothers and sisters”.

This is particularly significant as Israel has recently come out in support of Kurdish separatism, thus inflaming relations with Turkey.

Erdogan also made a statement which clearly favoured the Azeri position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Additionally, the Turkish President stated that the world must do more to alleviate the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. Erdogan has previously been highly outspoken on this issue.

Finally, Erdogan subtly criticised the US approach to Iran, something which is unsurprising given Turkey’s ever closer relationship with Iran.