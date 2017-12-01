BREAKING: Trump’s personal lawyer releases statement- “No one implicated except Flynn”

After the breaking news that Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has entered a guilty plea in respect of lying to the FBI and with further reports suggesting that Flynn is prepared to testify that Donald Trump ordered him to meet with the former Russian Ambassador to the United States, Trump’s lawyer has released the following short statement:

“Today, Michael Flynn, a former National Security Advisor at the White House for 25 days during the Trump administration and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI. The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year,” Cobb continued. “Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn. The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel’s work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion”.

The clear implication is that Donald Trump will not be legally effected by the recently developments regarding Michael Flynn.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING