BREAKING: Trump administration threatens new sanctions on Russia and Iran

Speaking with CNN’s erstwhile Trump opponent Jake Tapper, US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Donald Trump is all ready considering further sanctions against Russia and Iran as part of the Trump administration’s new Syria policy.

After telling Tapper that further sanctions were ‘not off the table’, she said,

“You saw this terrible tragedy on innocent people, a lot of them children, and the first reaction from Russia wasn’t ‘how horrible,’ it wasn’t ‘how could they do this,’ it wasn’t ‘how did this happen,’ it was: ‘Assad didn’t do it.’ Why was that the reaction”.

US reconciliation with Russia is officially over.

It ever had a chance to begin.