Trump accuses McCain and Graham of looking to start World War III

In a series of Tweets, President Trump hit back at his arch-war hawk Republican adversaries.

US President Donald Trump has just said to the anti-Russian war hawk Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham to stop undermining him by criticizing his immigration reforms, and to stop “always looking for ways to start World War III”.

Here is what he said:

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

These Tweets make it abundantly clear that the Senators who have supported the fascist regime in Kiev more than any others in the US are not going to have an easy time with Trump.

This comes a day after Donald Trump’s hour long phone call with Vladimir Putin where both the Ukrainian problem and the Middle East were discussed amongst other issues.

This sends a strong and unequivocal message to the two Republican troublemakers. They lost, he won!