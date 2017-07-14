BREAKING: Terrorists kill 5 policemen in Egypt

It comes as Egyptian authorities warned of a wave of terror.

Five Egyptian policemen are dead after three terrorists on a motorbike opened fire on their car.

The attack took place in al-Badrasheen, part of Giza Province, home of the Great Pyramids, located 30 kilometres south of Cairo.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Interior Ministry,

“A police officer who was near the site of the attack exchanged fire with the assailants forcing them to flee”.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack although two likely suspect groups include ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood affiliated terrorist group Hasm.

