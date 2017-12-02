BREAKING: Israel fires missiles at Damascus – Syria intercepts the aggressive projectiles

The armed forces of the Israeli regime have fired missiles upon sovereign Syrian territory in an unprovoked attack which constitutes a violation of international law.

Israeli fighter jets fired missiles at an ammunition depot in western Damascus earlier this evening, following a day when Syrian forces made substantial gains against al-Qaeda/al-Nusra near the occupied Golan Heights.

The jets were reportedly flying illegally in Lebanese airspace when they fired the projectiles.

According to initial reports from al-Masdar who broke the story, some of the aggressive missiles hit the ammunitions depot causing a large explosion, while others were successfully intercepted by Syrian missile defence systems, presumably the Syrian operated, Russian made S-200 system.

A video of Syria’s successful shooting down of the aggressively fired missiles can be viewed here.