BREAKING: Explosion at Paris carnival

Paris on edge, yet again.

A large explosion has occurred at the Carnival of Villepinte, located 18 kilometres outside of central Paris.

Early reports indicate that 20 are wounded including 3 people in critical condition.

The apparent cause was a wicker scarecrow that was to be burnt as part of the carnival. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Paris remains on edge in light of recent European terrorist attacks as well as recent riots over the police killing of a Chinese citizen in the French capital.