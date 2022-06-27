The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Boris, Trudeau, Ursula mock Putin. Sanction Gold. Russia default. Czechia demilitarisation. Update 1
Topic 600
Can’t forget Trudeau with his Star Wars socks at the G7 summit.
Those rotten corrupt criminal kleptocratic “Globalist-Fascist” G7 phonies frauds + cheats mocking someone Real like Putin enjoying the great outdoors on a horse back not for staged PR photo session – They are so pathetic bitter braindead loosers, everything they have Done & Do is a total failure from A to Z from Top to Bottom from Left to Right.
Turd-dough is a fool, hopefully they will all end up in jail cells soon enough. Does ‘The Duran’ have an email? I can’t find one. Have copy of documents/letters just submitted to PM Boris Johnson, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak you might find some bits interesting.
Alex they are distracting from the real goal. The tear down of the west. It is needed by the globalists to get their great reset