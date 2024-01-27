in Latest, Video

Boris ready for duty. Biden links border to war funding. Ukraine 2024 strategy; build Surovikin Line

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

Jdog
Jdog
January 27, 2024

Biden and the Democrats are traitors. It is just that simple.

James White
James White
January 27, 2024

So Boris Johnson imagines himself a ‘lawnce Corporal?’ Why not a ‘Laaawd’ just like ‘Laaawd Cameron?’ Or ‘Nonce Corporal.’

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
January 28, 2024

The current “Russia will attack all Europe next” drumbeating is merely a device to make the citizens of the UK amenable to the US bringing nuclear missiles back to British shores. 15 years ago, they were forced to remove them from the US/RAF bases in the UK and now they want them back here. This is the same number they did on Finland and Estonia – simply fro the US to add more nuclear arsenal surrounding Russia. Under Rishi Sunak, we have become utterly amoral puppets of the US once more. Bombing the Houthis, ignoring Israel’s genocide, pimping for the… Read more »

Biden challenges Texas, seeks to unlock Ukraine funds

Rus Grip Avdeyevka Tightens, Rus Enters Ivaniska; Ukr IL76 Claims Unravel; Ukr 1 Month Ammo Left