Boris ready for duty. Biden links border to war funding. Ukraine 2024 strategy; build Surovikin Line

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden and the Democrats are traitors. It is just that simple.
So Boris Johnson imagines himself a ‘lawnce Corporal?’ Why not a ‘Laaawd’ just like ‘Laaawd Cameron?’ Or ‘Nonce Corporal.’
The current “Russia will attack all Europe next” drumbeating is merely a device to make the citizens of the UK amenable to the US bringing nuclear missiles back to British shores. 15 years ago, they were forced to remove them from the US/RAF bases in the UK and now they want them back here. This is the same number they did on Finland and Estonia – simply fro the US to add more nuclear arsenal surrounding Russia. Under Rishi Sunak, we have become utterly amoral puppets of the US once more. Bombing the Houthis, ignoring Israel’s genocide, pimping for the… Read more »