Biden challenges Texas, seeks to unlock Ukraine funds

Alex, you have this all mixed up. The Supreme Court dropped an injunction against the Biden Admin. for taking down the barbed wire. That is all they did. They dropped the injunction. They didn’t order one. The Court did nothing to prevent Texas from securing the border. They only canceled a previous injunction against the Biden Admin. to halt the removal of the barbed wire. It is all to easy to oversimplify these issues and that never helps.
It is also incorrect to say that the Supreme Court ‘sided’ with the Biden Admin. over Texas in this case. It is not a personality contest. Biden has created a crisis on the border by ignoring immigration law. Texas is taking steps to secure the border on its own as a state has the authority to do. Biden is attempting to interfere with Texas’s use of barbed wire to secure the border by removing the barbed wire that Texas installs. A lower court issued an injunction to stop the Biden Admin. from removing the wire until the conflict over the… Read more »
Appreciate the clarification!
My pleasure. Mike Johnson finally stood up for Americans on the open border. As did Texas Governor Abbott. Biden has the power right now to close the border. So there is nothing to negotiate. Biden thinks he can con Johnson into wasting more debt dollars on Ukraine. I don’t know why it never occurred to past Republican speakers to wield the power of the House like Pelosi did to them. But the buck stops with Johnson. Trump’s concurrence is helpful, but Johnson has the power of the purse. Not Trump.