Rus Grip Avdeyevka Tightens, Rus Enters Ivaniska; Ukr IL76 Claims Unravel; Ukr 1 Month Ammo Left

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

Jdog
Jdog
January 27, 2024

It is interesting to see just how much the west depends upon propaganda as a weapon.
The problem with propaganda, is that it does not change reality, regardless of how many people you deceive with it. At the end of the day, no matter how much the west lies about winning, they are in fact losing. I doubt however that this trend will change any time in the near future, because the west always tend to double down on stupid…

