in Latest, Video

Boris is to Blame!

121,000 deaths and Boris is still in Number 10.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Jonathan Pie

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ukraine and the IMF. The story continues