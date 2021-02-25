Obsession with Trump’s taxes continues to eat away at DEMs
Supreme Court Hands Trump Monday Losses On Tax Returns, PA Election Challenge
The Supreme Court on Monday denied former President Trump’s request to halt the release of tax and other financial records to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. In their ruling, the justices refused to block a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, while he continues to push for a Supreme Court appeal, according to Bloomberg.
