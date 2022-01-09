in Latest, Video

Blinken warns Russia

418 Views 4 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Blinken warns Russia
***News Topic 686***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
January 9, 2022
Rate this article :
     

This Braindead US Fascist NeoCon Lunatic is a case study for Projection. For many years after years polls in countries, such as Japan South Korea Italy and Germany show again and again that a majority of their populations want the parasitic US Military Occupier and Squatter gone for good but their Regimes of Collaborators Traitors and Sell-Outs give a total “F”. The Occupations cost all those countries billions every year robbed looted + plundered from their taxpayers.

5
Reply
Bob Valdez
Bob Valdez
January 9, 2022

’nuff said.

41b217f91c063c6373c6363496118981e18324b51f0dfc3144fb145fec47ddd5.jpg
2
Reply
Bob Valdez
Bob Valdez
January 9, 2022

read this, seppos:

ce1ffcf57a22b288f28e766080455eec0f8f639d968c7989769453b050805415.jpg
2
Reply

Tucker calls out Ted Cruz

Blinken Furious As Experts Warn of Severe Blowback to US/EU from Anti-Russia Sanctions