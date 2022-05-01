The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Blackmail, Sanctions & Gas for Rubles, Q & A
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The USA needs to destroy Europe before they destroy Russia and then China and the world. Could this be the real process? I think so.