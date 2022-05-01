in Latest, Video

Blackmail, Sanctions & Gas for Rubles, Q & A

1.1k Views 30 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Blackmail, Sanctions & Gas for Rubles, Q & A

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

30 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Max
Max
May 2, 2022

The USA needs to destroy Europe before they destroy Russia and then China and the world. Could this be the real process? I think so.

0
Reply

Who could be the next Prime Minister of the UK?

Wives & mothers protest Elensky. NATO military build up. Jolie in Lviv. Update 1