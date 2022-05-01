The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Wives & mothers protest Elensky. NATO military build up. Jolie in Lviv. Update 1
Topic 522
Alex can you confirm if the civilians are leaving Avostal?
https://rumble.com/v1348k9-ukraine-war-2-groups-of-civilians-left-the-territory-of-azovstal.html
Alex, have a look at this:
The cover-up in Ukraine is getting worse | Redacted with Clayton Morris – YouTube
a paragraph from 2018, in the 1.3 trillion spending bill, states:
none of the funds may be used to provide arms, training, or other assistance to the Azov batallion.
A few more interesting bits in there.
If Russia had gone into Ukraine like the US would have done, there would be nothing left for the US/NATO to enter the conflict for, I have said all along that Russia should have gone in all guns blazing, the softly softly approach has given the west time to get their act together, and now Russia could be facing far more than the Ukrainians. Whatever happens I hope Russia rules the day, and I am sure they will, but things will be much harder now. I am going to get slammed on here, for saying the above, but in war… Read more »
The Ukraine/US/EU are about to go under, both in Ukraine as well as their own economies, while Russia emerges as the victor, stronger than before the war. Why on earth would you recommend that Russia imitate the ruthless and self-defeating US with “all guns blazing” and lower itself to the level of the conquered. Russia is looking forward to the coming multi-polar world, cooperating and collaborating with the Bric nations, trading on the New Silk Road. Why is it so hard for Americans to understand that life without constant killing and destroying is possible.
Russia should cut off the gas and oil, leaving nothing for the EU politicians to benefit from, I am sure that Russia could sell all the oil and gas else where, the worlds economy does not just revolve around the west, it’s a big wide world and most of it want nothing to do with Biden and his vassals.
I believe that, as long as Putin draws a fine line between the citizens of the EU and the politicians that run the EU, he won’t do anything to harm the interests of the former (i.e. the citizens).
A cutoff of gas and oil may certainly “leave nothing for the EU politicians [1%] to benefit from”, but what implications will it hold for the hoi polloi [99%]?
Big government in Russia
West is fascist
Russia wants compréhension
Serbia without History… Tito.
Policies approach to Russia all over.
Overhaul Russia not just UKRAINE TRIUMPHANTLY
As for the possibility of F-16s being offered to Ukraine, this will be another huge wasted effort. This aircraft is a previous generation fighter with a lot of lipstick that became operational in the mid 70s. It will be no match for the advanced Russian air defenses and their current fighter fleet. Yes they might have made a difference against a weaker nation with no air defenses, but they will be toast against the superior Russian technology. So, just another ploy for the MIC to fill their coffers.
I agree totally. F-16 are at most on par with Mig-29 and inferior to SU-27 but most likely will not even get to air to air combat. Russian air defence is mobile and it is following russian troops protecting them with up to 500km umbrella of the most sophisticated anti air systems in the world. RF airforce seems to be mostly used in close air support and not long range interdiction so they are protected by the above too. The only factor that might give F-16 pilots a slither of a chance is the most sophisticated and latest generation EW… Read more »