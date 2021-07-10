Bitter Ukraine, Angry about Nord Stream 2, Lashes Out At Berlin and Paris
News Topic 216
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
Yekaterina Berezovskaya: Good afternoon. We are broadcasting Direct Line with Vladimir Putin. The moderators in this studio are Nailya Asker-zade… Nailya Asker-zade: …and Yekaterina Berezovskaya. Yekaterina Berezovskaya: Our colleagues, Tatyana Remezova and Natalya Yuryeva, are working with volunteers in the Message Processing Centre. Last year we combined two projects, the annual news conference and Direct Line.
French & Germans are to blame for Ukraine & Georgia losing control over swaths of territory, claims top Kiev security official
French & Germans are to blame for Ukraine & Georgia losing control over swaths of territory, claims top Kiev security official
France and Germany bear moral responsibility for Ukraine and Georgia losing territory. That’s according to the secretary of Kiev’s National Security and Defense Council, who pointed the finger at the EU’s two strongest powers.
Naftogaz CEO Pressing U.S. to Block Nord Stream 2 Completion
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-11/naftogaz-ceo-pressing-u-s-to-block-nord-stream-2-completion
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.