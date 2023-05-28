The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biggest Drone Attack Kiev, Advances Bakhmut Area, Ukr Hints Offensive Soon, Russia Ready, UK MSM Talks No Fly Zones
Topic 859
The moment has arrived: Biden must give Ukraine all it needs to win | Simon Tisdall
oot-dragging, indecision and fearfulness have characterised Joe Biden’s off-screen approach to Ukraine since Russia invaded 15 months ago, compounding doubts about the durability of US support as the 2024 presidential election campaign kicks off. The contrast between Biden and the bold, energetic leadership of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is striking.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
My name is Vasily Koledov and I like to take it up the ass. Thank you. That is all.
Alexander, you don’t seem to have been keeping up with the neoliberal turn of The Guardian, or the shift to a pro-war position of the once anti-war liberal-left. At least here in the US, the liberal-left are the biggest warmongers, and a few conservatives have filled the anti-war vacuum.