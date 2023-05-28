in Latest, Video

Biggest Drone Attack Kiev, Advances Bakhmut Area, Ukr Hints Offensive Soon, Russia Ready, UK MSM Talks No Fly Zones

Biggest Drone Attack Kiev, Advances Bakhmut Area, Ukr Hints Offensive Soon, Russia Ready, UK MSM Talks No Fly Zones
The moment has arrived: Biden must give Ukraine all it needs to win | Simon Tisdall

oot-dragging, indecision and fearfulness have characterised Joe Biden’s off-screen approach to Ukraine since Russia invaded 15 months ago, compounding doubts about the durability of US support as the 2024 presidential election campaign kicks off. The contrast between Biden and the bold, energetic leadership of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is striking.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

vasily
vasily
May 28, 2023

JanetC
JanetC
May 28, 2023

Alexander, you don’t seem to have been keeping up with the neoliberal turn of The Guardian, or the shift to a pro-war position of the once anti-war liberal-left. At least here in the US, the liberal-left are the biggest warmongers, and a few conservatives have filled the anti-war vacuum.

