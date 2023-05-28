The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this first of a series of Canadian Patriot short films debunking anti-China Psyops, we ask the question “Is there actual evidence that secret Chinese Police Stations have been set up around the world as part of a Communist subversion of western freedom?”

This film will evaluate whether the single source used to justify this claim (a Spain-based human rights group called Safeguard Defenders) actually proves its accusations (spoiler: it doesn’t) and what power structures actually control it? Is it connected to the same Soros/CIA machine that oversaw a coup in the USA in 2020? (spoiler #2: it is)

Stay tuned for future videos in this series which will investigate claims of Chinese election interference in Canada, Russian interference in the USA, Chinese spy balloon attacks, Chinese-directed bioweapons and more.

