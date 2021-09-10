The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden’s OSHA scheme, a desperate attempt to save his presidency
Biden Unveils Most Severe Actions Yet: Mandates Vax For All Federal Workers, Contractors, & Large Private Companies
Biden Unveils Most Severe COVID Actions Yet: Mandates Vax For All Federal Workers, Contractors, & Large Private Companies
BIDEN SAYS NEARLY 80M AMERICANS ARE STILL NOT VACCINATED *BIDEN SAYS WE ARE IN A TOUGH STRETCH, COULD LAST FOR A WHILE *BIDEN: TSA TO DOUBLE FINES ON TRAVELERS WHO REFUSE TO MASK Highlights and reactions: BREAKING: President Biden says his ‘patience is wearing thin’ with unvaccinated Americans: “What more is there to wait for?
