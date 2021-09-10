The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Australian Health Officials talk up the NWO
Australians shocked after NSW health officer says post-lockdown Sydney will be a ‘new world order’
Dr. Kerry Chant, the Chief Health Officer of New South Wales, sent social media into a frenzy on Thursday, after she referred to a post-lockdown “new world order” during a Covid-19 press conference. After State Premier Gladys Berejiklian had unveiled her administration’s plan for Greater Sydney’s path to freedom out of lockdown, Dr. Chant revealed the new vaccine requirements for workers and customers when the city reopens.
Australian Health Official Shocks Sydney With “New World Order” Comment
Now that Sydney’s adult vaccination rate is finally nearing 70%, local officials have started to share plans for reopening the city’s economy, allowing patrons to return to bars, restaurants and gyms (in limited numbers, and with proof of vaccination). But they have also caused widespread concern by referring to a “new world order” in post-lockdown Australia.
