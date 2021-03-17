Biden’s Open Borders Policy Is Allowing Terrorists Free Passage Into The US while children as young as 11 are beheaded by ISIS militants

Demented Biden’s Border Policy Is Putting Everyone At Risk And Creating A Human Tragedy

Biden’s policies are a risk to all US citizens by allowing anyone across the border, human traffickers, terrorists, people with Covid, drugs, criminals, and who knows what human tragedy is being committed by the cartel coyotes to women and children being smuggled across?

The Daily Mail reports claims that terrorists are ‘starting to exploit the southern Border‘ under Biden: Administration plans to house 3,000 migrants teens at Dallas Convention Center

GOP Congressman John Katko says the U.S.-Mexico border is being exploited by ‘terrorists’ who are even on the terrorist watchlist

Katko alleged that people from ‘Yemen and the Middle East’ were coming across

The numbers of those crossing the border has risen since Biden took office and there are plans to use Dallas Convention Center to house 3,000 teenage boys

The center is to be used initially for a period of 90 days

Republican critics blame Biden for relaxing some of former President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies

Biden officials have fired back, saying they inherited a broken immigration system that had treated asylum seekers inhumanely. (meanwhile Jihadists are treating children inhumanely by beheading them but he is welcoming anyone to cross the border into the US)

There is a disaster going on at the US border and another is happening in Mozambique with nearly 580,000 people having left their homes last year as violence intensified across the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province where jihadists have been waging a brutal insurgency since 2017. Biden’s open border policy will allow ruthless Jihadists free passage into the US as Biden sends out messages to encourage and welcome them to the US

This is a real threat and is inhumane, but Biden is allowing criminals and terrorist a home in the US.

The daily mail reported that children as young as 11 are being beheaded – some in front of their mothers by ISIS-linked militants who have killed 2,500 people during Mozambique insurgency.

Mother said son, 12, was beheaded close to where she hid with her children

Another said she was unable to bury her son because her family had to flee

Jihadists have been fighting insurgency in Cabo Delgado province since 2017

