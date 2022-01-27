The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden’s inflation and interest rate debacle
The Duran: Episode 1205
Fed Warns “Soon To Be Appropriate” To Raise Rates, QE Ends In March
Since the last FOMC meeting, on December 15th, Gold is the lone asset-class that is higher while bonds and stocks have been monkey-hammered and the dollar is weaker… Source: Bloomberg All US equity markets are lower since the last Fed meeting with Tech/hyper-growth hammered and all the bubble-markets blowing up.
Alexander, you are an analytical master. Your insight into various geopolitical events I find not only reassuring but very educational. But your comments concerning the US economy is way off base and totally wrong. Our economy is in meltdown, and it is a planned demolition of the middle class. You have quoted information from Shadow Stats on a couple of occasions, a very good source of relevant information and may I mention another one: Gregory Mannarino on YouTube. He is un abashed and in your face with the truth, his emotion being driven by his anger to what is happening… Read more »