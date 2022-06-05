The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden White House in search of an off-ramp in Ukraine
The Duran: Episode 1297
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I assume that any aliens from space looking for intelligent life on Earth do not waste their time in Washington, D.C.
someone please tell them not to look for it in Brussels either.
This discussion might as well go on for ever where the US is concerned. The mindset of their political class is only war, war, war. They view all other people on earth as sub human, particularly if they do not submit to their demands.
US voters care about inflation, not about Ukraine. Only another election fraud can save the Dems in the mid-terms now.