Biden White House in search of an off-ramp in Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden White House in search of an off-ramp in Ukraine
The Duran: Episode 1297

The Duran

4 Comments
penrose
penrose
June 5, 2022

I assume that any aliens from space looking for intelligent life on Earth do not waste their time in Washington, D.C.

Helga Fellay
Helga Fellay
Reply to  penrose
June 6, 2022

someone please tell them not to look for it in Brussels either.

Orion
Orion
June 5, 2022

This discussion might as well go on for ever where the US is concerned. The mindset of their political class is only war, war, war. They view all other people on earth as sub human, particularly if they do not submit to their demands.

Leif Sachs
Leif Sachs
June 6, 2022

US voters care about inflation, not about Ukraine. Only another election fraud can save the Dems in the mid-terms now.

