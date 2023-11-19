Biden, US will challenge Putin. CNN, Ukraine needs troops. EU military psychosis and Fortnite. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden is a puppet of Netanyahu, who just proclaimed that the West will die if it is not listening to Netanyahu, the superior war crime criminal in todays world.
Mr Putin is a dignified leader
He does not deserve any kind dehumamization or ‘canceling’. He should be respected and honoured.
Ashcroft is after the NATO job.
Ashcroft is a failed ambition. He wanted the PM and split Labour Party. He is nicknamed Dr Death. He wanted to make a splash on the EU gravy trained and lost that. Then he tried being selected as Govenor of Hongkong. Failed there too. So last throw of the dice is NATO Chief.
How does ‘Lord Alex’ sound?
Ah, Lord Ashcroft. Billionaire peer, reputed tax dodger due to his dual citizenship of Britain and Belize. Because of the fact that he was a one-time Conservative Party Donor, there is, of course, speculation that he ‘bought’ his peerage. The Times newspaper once accused him of running companies engaged in money laundering and drug-running but he took them to court and they had to apologise.He’s been investigated’ also, by the House of Commons Electoral Commission for several things, including being actually domiciled in Belize and not paying British tax. In short, would you buy a used car from this man… Read more »